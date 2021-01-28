BeatzCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $71.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $449,875.03 and $71.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000223 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00047830 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

