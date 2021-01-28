Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Up 188.4% Over Last 7 Days

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $39.63 million and $1.81 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance token can now be bought for about $550.41 or 0.01601386 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 188.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00170121 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

