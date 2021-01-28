Bella Protocol (BEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46.73 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00004886 BTC on popular exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.38 million and $46.73 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00070942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.36 or 0.00898124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.96 or 0.04282067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

