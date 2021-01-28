BellRing Brands (BRBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.69 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:BRBR opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $945.09 million, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.
About BellRing Brands
BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.
See Also: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.