BellRing Brands (BRBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.69 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $945.09 million, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

