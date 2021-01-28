Benchmark Begins Coverage on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNI. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.