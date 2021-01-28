Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Trading Up 5.3%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.94 and last traded at $41.46. Approximately 687,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 802,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

