Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Trading Up 5.3%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.94 and last traded at $41.46. Approximately 687,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 802,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
In other Bentley Systems news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.
About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)
Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.
