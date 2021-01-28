Berkshire Bank Buys 4,685 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Berkshire Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

