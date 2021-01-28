Berkshire Bank Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.67. 56,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,654.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.58.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

