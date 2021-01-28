Berkshire Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,077,000 after buying an additional 250,546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 83,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.09 and its 200 day moving average is $116.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

