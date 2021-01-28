Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Position Lessened by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 701,975 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $17,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 210.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $876.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

