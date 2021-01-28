Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,081 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Best Buy worth $33,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY stock opened at $113.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

