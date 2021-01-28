BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Down 6.3%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.24. 4,948,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,747,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEST. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $879.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). BEST had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Research analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in BEST in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BEST in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in BEST by 28.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BEST by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,724,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after buying an additional 643,961 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in BEST by 54.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 191,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

