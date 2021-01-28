Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $177.00 and last traded at $179.79. Approximately 4,432,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,182,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.08.

Specifically, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,805 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,736. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.84 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

