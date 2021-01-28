Bfsg LLC Purchases 695 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

NYSE:UNH opened at $332.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.