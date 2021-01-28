B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading Down 8.6%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) fell 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $37.51. 5,989,996 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 3,622,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

