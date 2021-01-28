Bidesk Reaches Market Cap of $184,509.02 (BDK)

Bidesk (CURRENCY:BDK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Bidesk has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Bidesk has a market capitalization of $184,509.02 and $5,926.00 worth of Bidesk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bidesk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00124379 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00066647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00263290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00330841 BTC.

About Bidesk

Bidesk’s total supply is 99,977,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,977,478 tokens. Bidesk’s official message board is bidesk.zendesk.com/hc . The official website for Bidesk is www.bidesk.com

Bidesk Token Trading

Bidesk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bidesk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bidesk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bidesk using one of the exchanges listed above.

