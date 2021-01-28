Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$11.09 and last traded at C$11.15, with a volume of 1700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.12.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.