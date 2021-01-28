Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 222,534 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 236,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 149,937 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.