Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) traded down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.52 and last traded at $60.12. 3,515,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 2,027,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3,272.6% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 277,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 269,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 109.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 236,055 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after acquiring an additional 222,534 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $8,771,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 93.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 149,937 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

