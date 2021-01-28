Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Shares Down 0.8%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) shares were down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 million, a PE ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, Rock Creek cider series, ready-to-drink beverages, and seasonal beers and ciders under the Traditional Ale, Grasshopper Wheat Ale, Craft Canadian Style Lager, Warthog Ale, Pilsner, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Honey Brown Lager, Session IPA, Citradelic Single Hop American IPA, Rhine Stone Cowboy Lagered Ale, Lambic Style Peche, Alberta Genuine Draft Lager, and Rock Creek Cider names.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.