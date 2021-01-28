Bigbom (BBO) Price Hits $0.0002

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Bigbom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Bigbom has a total market cap of $78,925.13 and approximately $160,756.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.01 or 0.00891638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.97 or 0.04319106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017917 BTC.

Bigbom Token Profile

Bigbom (CRYPTO:BBO) is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom Token Trading

Bigbom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

