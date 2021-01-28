BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIGC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.50 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $98.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $90.00 on Thursday. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 981,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $64,568,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $59,988,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

