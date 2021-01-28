BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Down 10.3%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s stock price fell 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.29 and last traded at $80.72. 2,694,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,395,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.50 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 228,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $15,032,291.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 212,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $13,966,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.