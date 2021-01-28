BIKI (BIKI) Price Hits $0.0300

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. BIKI has a total market cap of $9.46 million and $762,320.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One BIKI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIKI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00073845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.00900974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.09 or 0.04408954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018102 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

BIKI Token Trading

BIKI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.