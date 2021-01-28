Bill.com (BILL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bill.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL opened at $113.49 on Thursday. Bill.com has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.25.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $1,489,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,265,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $197,357.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,431,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 331,134 shares of company stock worth $39,888,858 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.