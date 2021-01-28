Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading Up 10.1%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shares traded up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.69 and last traded at $124.99. 2,283,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,406,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.37.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $13,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,307,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,134 shares of company stock worth $39,888,858 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

