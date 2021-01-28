Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.07

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.14. Bimini Capital Management shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 4,388 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $13.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

Bimini Capital Management Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

