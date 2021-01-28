Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $42.40 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $6.55 billion and $560.09 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00125285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00265818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00067001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00065150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00320310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00034810 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

