Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.55

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.55 and traded as high as $6.44. Biocept shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 784,241 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIOC. Maxim Group began coverage on Biocept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 237.01%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

