BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) (CVE:RX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.48

BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) (CVE:RX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and traded as low as $7.30. BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 4,818 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th.

Get BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.27 million and a PE ratio of 23.25.

BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) (CVE:RX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.3851701 EPS for the current year.

BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) Company Profile (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells and is indicated for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository for the healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview, an adjunct to white-light cystoscopy for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.