Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,662. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $147.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.