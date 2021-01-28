Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,821 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 2.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $35,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 265,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,515. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

