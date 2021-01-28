Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 947 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Accenture by 31.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Accenture by 15.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Accenture by 29.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.71. 34,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,223. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.25. The company has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

