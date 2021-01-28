Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.8% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $9.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.59. The company had a trading volume of 69,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,419. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.09 and its 200 day moving average is $196.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.