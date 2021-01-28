Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $835,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,034,000 after purchasing an additional 85,254 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,475,000 after purchasing an additional 56,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $18.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $500.56. 19,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

