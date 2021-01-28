Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amphenol by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Amphenol by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,419 shares of company stock worth $35,920,888 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APH traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.41. 20,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,949. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $137.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.09.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.