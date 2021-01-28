Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,004 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after buying an additional 191,305 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after buying an additional 2,212,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after buying an additional 1,948,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,328 shares of company stock worth $12,696,954. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of NEE traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.90. 161,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,632,596. The stock has a market cap of $162.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

