Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 151.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,396 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Adobe stock traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $467.93. The stock had a trading volume of 65,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,661. The stock has a market cap of $224.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.