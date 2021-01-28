Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,125 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.60. 277,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,630,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

