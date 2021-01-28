Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 139,893 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,893 shares during the quarter. CDK Global accounts for approximately 1.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of CDK Global worth $20,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CDK Global by 29.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in CDK Global by 37.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CDK Global by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 31.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $50.64. 4,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.93. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

