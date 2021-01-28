Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 40,550 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 40,550 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after purchasing an additional 619,466 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $711,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

UBER stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.69. 672,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,564,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,369,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,423,860 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

