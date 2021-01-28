Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.94. 160,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,863,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $80.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

