Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.29. 389,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,766,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

