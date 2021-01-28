Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 129,990 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,990 shares during the quarter. Donaldson comprises approximately 1.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Donaldson worth $23,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Donaldson by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,543. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

