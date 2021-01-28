Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 465 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of W.W. Grainger worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 473,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,840,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,024,000 after buying an additional 48,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after buying an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $373.78. 6,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,861. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

