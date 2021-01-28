Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,702 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 2.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $38,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.26. The company had a trading volume of 64,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,415. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

