Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,487 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 1.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Nutrien worth $18,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

NTR traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.16. 21,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

