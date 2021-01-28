Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Wabtec worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 10.6% in the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,165,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,888,000 after purchasing an additional 302,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 168.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,693,000 after purchasing an additional 939,532 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 69.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 374,200 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 674,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2.3% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 658,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wabtec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

WAB stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.93. 18,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,444. Wabtec Co. has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885 in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

