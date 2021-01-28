Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Up 21.3%

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shot up 21.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $19.54. 8,277,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 10,811,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Digital stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Bit Digital accounts for 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 1.56% of Bit Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

