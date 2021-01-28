BitBall Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 121.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 113.8% higher against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $447,510.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,539.65 or 1.00740391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00023309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024197 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000256 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 123.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003234 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

